Ware Malcomb Adds Architecture Leader to DC Office 

Ware Malcomb, an international design firm, has brought on Rei Takata as its new studio manager for architecture in the firm’s Washington, D.C. office.

In his new role, Takata is responsible for helping to lead the architecture studio and manage various projects. He noted he’s looking forward to joining a 50-year-old firm that has an entrepreneurial culture, and helping the two-year old D.C. office continue to grow and flourish.

“Coming from a smaller firm to working with more than 850 people, seeing how the firm has expanded, and is continuing to grow is very exciting,” Takata told Commercial Observer. “With D.C. being a newer office for Ware Malcomb, the challenge of growing in a fairly saturated D.C. market is really appealing. We’re able to provide a local, boutique level of service here that is backed by the powerhouse resources of a 26-office firm.”

A registered architect in the state of Maryland, Takata has more than two decades of project experience in multifamily, adaptive reuse and higher education, as well as leading multimillion-dollar projects from schematic design through to construction administration.

“We are thrilled to welcome [Takata] to our team. His depth of experience with significant projects in D.C. makes him a wonderful addition to this team,” Mike Christensen, regional director for Ware Malcomb, said in a prepared statement. “We look forward to his contributions and leadership.”

One of Takata’s initial goals is to help diversify and expand Ware Malcomb’s portfolio by utilizing his extensive multifamily experience. For instance, the firm’s architecture studio is working on the conversion of a vacant 1970s Sheraton hotel into a 24-story, 500-unit multifamily property.

“We’re elevating it into a modern multifamily residence and the conversion is a fun and challenging project,” he said. “Our team is working on a mix of industrial, multifamily, workplace, and science and technology projects, among many others. It’s exciting to see the diverse projects the whole company is working on across North and South America.”

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.