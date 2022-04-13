TCC and Principal Real Estate Investors Team Up on Frederick Life Sciences Development

A joint venture between Trammell Crow Company (TCC) and Principal Real Estate Investors will develop Jefferson Technology Park, a 500,000-square-foot life sciences campus in Frederick, Md., in the I-270 tech corridor, TCC said.

The new campus will encompass a variety of buildings, including two three-story, 100,000-square-foot laboratory and research buildings, joined by a 10,000-square-foot amenity hub. In addition, there will be two 145,000-square-foot clean-room production buildings.

Construction is slated to begin in September with delivery expected at the end of 2023.

The shared amenities will include a coworking space, conference facilities, a fitness center and a cafe. The hub will also be the home to on-site building management and hazardous material storage.

Additional amenities include abundant green space, outdoor seating and gathering areas, fitness and walking trails, ample employee parking, and loading docks, according to TCC.

The two buildings will feature floor-to-floor heights ranging from 16 to 18 feet, and an open layout that provides a practically column-free workspace. The two single-story clean-room production buildings will have typical bay sizing across floor plates and will feature ceiling heights of 36 feet.

Located at the intersection of I-270 and I-70, the new site will be built at the northern end of Maryland’s DNA Alley, close to Fort Detrick and the National Cancer Institute.

“Once complete, Jefferson Technology Park will be the premier life science campus in the area, allowing for integrated research and manufacturing in one dynamic setting,” Eric Fischer, managing director of TCC’s mid-Atlantic office, said in a prepared statement.

The developers were not immediately available to comment.

CBRE’s Frank C. Graybeal and Kevin Reap will handle leasing on behalf of TCC.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.