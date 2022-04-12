St. John Properties Plans 16 Spec Buildings in Washington-Baltimore Region in 2022

St. John Properties projects it will deliver 16 buildings totaling 660,000 square feet in the Baltimore and Washington, D.C. regions this year, the majority of which are under development in Maryland.

This is part of the company’s strategy to deliver 23 buildings totaling over 880,000 square feet of office, flex, retail and warehouse space across its national portfolio in 2022. The majority will be built on spec.

“Leasing activity remains steadfast across all regions, with many tenants looking to expand their space within our portfolio,” Lawrence Maykrantz, St. John Properties’ president and CEO, told Commercial Observer. “Our ability to provide in-house teams focusing on space planning, interior design, and tenant build outs allows our clients to stay on budget and schedule when moving into a new location.”

In 2021, St. John Properties completed eight buildings totaling more than 400,000 square feet of space, led by the 115,000-square-foot 8130 Maple Lawn Boulevard, a four-story office building in Fulton, Md.

The plan this year is to complete 10 buildings spanning more than 320,000 square feet of space throughout Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s counties in Maryland. In addition, St. John Properties intends to deliver three buildings totaling 205,000 square feet in Frederick.

Additionally, three buildings, totaling more than 135,000 square feet, will be constructed in Northern Virginia, though no details about locations were disclosed.

Other new buildings are set for Baton Rouge, La., where two flex projects totaling more than 60,000 square feet will be in the works, with another five flex, research and development and retail buildings totaling over 155,000 square feet slated for south of Salt Lake City in Utah.

St. John Properties also launched its UV Whole Building Air Purification process, a multi-step strategy, which will be implemented in all new buildings.

This includes the installation of UV-C light disinfecting systems designed to eliminate airborne pathogens such as fungal spores, bacteria and viruses that pass through a building’s HVAC equipment.

“The conservation of energy and natural resources, along with the ongoing need to develop and innovate environmentally-friendly buildings have become a priority in attracting new tenants, and we intend to remain an industry leader in this important movement,” Maykrantz said. “We are also working toward a scalable solar program to be included on newly designed buildings.”

