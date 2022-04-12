Savills Taps Angela McCluskey to Advise Tenants on CRE Strategy

Former director of real estate strategy and operations at DLA Piper, Angela McCluskey, will be joining Savills as senior managing director, Commercial Observer has learned.

McCluskey — who has two decades of experience in real estate — will work alongside Savills vice chairmen Jeffrey Peck and Daniel Horowitz on advising tenants with their real estate strategy and transaction management.

DLA Piper did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“[McCluskey] brings a unique skill set to Savills,”Janet Woods, vice chairman and Northeast region lead for Savills, said in a statement. Considering her background in leading the global real estate strategy in both law and financial services, [McCluskey’s] arrival further positions the firm to be the premier tenant advocate in a time of tremendous change and evolving real estate needs.”

Over the course of her career, McCluskey, who started last week. has managed 2.8 million square feet of real estate across 85 locations and 12 countries, according to Savills. Before DLA Piper, she served as head of global corporate real estate for Ares Management Corp.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.