Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse to Open Location at Reston Town Center

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse is opening a new location in Reston Town Center.

The popular steakhouse chain, which already has NoVA locations in Arlington, Fairfax and Tysons, has inked a 7,510-square-foot lease at Retail at Midtown, an 18,473-square-foot building in Reston, Va.

The property, located at 11990 Market Street, is owned by an affiliate of Crow Holdings, and is one of the few buildings in Reston Station not owned by Boston Properties.

KLNB represented both sides in the deal.

“Ruth’s Chris has been looking for the perfect location in the market, and this space checked all of the boxes,” Dimitri Georgelakos, KLNB’s principal, told Commercial Observer. “It’s on a fantastic corner, has ample outdoor patio space, and has terrific street presence in Reston Town Center.”

The space has been vacant since July 2017, when Italian restaurant Il Fornio closed.

KLNB’s Beth Sargent and Jake Levin joined Georglakos in representing both sides of the deal. The firm also recently signed Et Jolie, a lifestyle Aveda salon and spa, to a 1,453-square-foot space at the same property.

Ruth’s Chris is planning to open later this year.

Requests for comment from both sides of the deal were not immediately returned.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.