Opentrons, a company that builds lab robots for biologists, has nearly doubled its offices at 45-18 Court Square in Long Island City, Queens to nearly 94,000 square feet.

The firm inked a long-term, 46,179-square-foot expansion on the entire third floor of the office and lab property, which is known as Innolabs, according to owners King Street Properties and GFP Real Estate. A spokesperson for the building declined to reveal the asking rent and length of the lease.

The robotics firm already occupies a 47,791-square-foot space — which it relocated to from Dumbo, Brooklyn last year — on the second floor of the newly completed project next to Sunnyside Yards.

“Long Island City is the nexus of New York’s burgeoning life sciences community,” said Ed Jaram of King Street Properties. “Innolabs is well suited to serve a growing life science community and provides the environment for Opentrons to thrive, and the flexibility to accommodate the expansion for its NY headquarters.”

King Street and GFP created a 267,000-square-foot life science complex by renovating and expanding an existing warehouse just off Jackson Avenue. As part of construction, the warehouse got a six-story addition and amenities like event space, a cafe, bike storage and locker rooms with showers.

Newmark‘s Bill Harvey, Jared Horowitz, Jordan Gosin and Emma Kistler represented the owners in lease negotiations. Cushman & Wakefield‘s Michael Baraldi brokered the deal for Opentrons. Spokespeople for the brokerages didn’t immediately return requests for comment.

