Restaurant Depot Leases 64K-SF Store on Staten Island

A large Restaurant Depot store is coming to the western shore of Staten Island.

The wholesale food retailer leased 64,065 square feet at 1745-1801 South Avenue, an open-air shopping center in an industrial area near the Arthur Kill waterfront, a representative for owner A&H Acquisitions confirmed. Asking rent for the space was $25 a square foot, according to TradedNY, which first posted about the lease.

Alex Adjmi’s A&H handled the transaction internally. Metropolitan Skyline’s Allie Beyda represented the tenant. Both sides declined to comment on the deal.

Other tenants in the Travis shopping center include Dollar Tree, the state Department of Motor Vehicles, Planet Fitness, Burlington Coat Factory and Chuck E. Cheese.

The shopping center is located on South Avenue between Meredith Avenue and the West Shore Expressway and is next to two local wetlands — Meredith Woods and the Saw Mill River Marsh. The 681,000-square-foot plaza is largely surrounded by industrial businesses, including Big Apple Ready Mix, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s Meredith Bus Depot, Richmond Recycling and City Asphalt. Also nearby is Amazon’s JFK8 distribution center, where workers recently voted to form the e-commerce giant’s first union in the country.

Restaurant Depot — also known as Jetro — has locations in several other parts of the city, including Gowanus and Canarsie in Brooklyn, College Point and Maspeth in Queens and Oak Point in the Bronx.

Rebecca Baird-Remba can be reached at rbairdremba@commercialobserver.com.