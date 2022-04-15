Remodeling Biz Homefix Relocating HQ From Columbia to Laurel

Homefix Custom Remodeling, a Columbia, Md.-based company with several regional offices has found a new headquarters in the Laurel section of the state, Commercial Observer has learned.

The company acquired 14880 Sweitzer Lane, a 73,555-square-foot industrial building for $7.2 million from Consolidated Graphics and plans to relocate there by the end of 2022.

The remodeling business will move from its current offices at 8840 Stanford Boulevard in Columbia., transferring the more than 200 employees to the new location, according to Matthew Curran, a vice president at MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services, which represented the buyer in the deal.

“[The building] satisfied every important consideration for Homefix Custom Remodeling, led by the building’s flexibility, which will allow it to support both its corporate offices and staff, as well as accommodate the warehouse needs for the company’s construction equipment, materials and vehicles,” he said. “14880 Sweitzer Lane provided a great opportunity for our client to consolidate several local offices and continue to service customers throughout the Baltimore-Washington market.”

He added that it’s rare for an industrial building of this size to come to the market along the I-95 corridor.

Originally built in 1991 and comprising 4 acres, the two-story building accommodates both commercial office and industrial uses. The property contains nearly 34,000 square feet of office space and an additional 39,000 square feet of warehouse space with three dock doors, one over-sized drive-in door and a separate utility-size dock door.

The Prince George’s County property is less than a half mile from MD Route 198 and I- 95, three miles from MD Route 29, and 20 miles from BWI Airport.

Joining Curran on the deal was MacKenzie’s Andrew Meeder, while Mike Roden of CBRE represented the seller.

Requests for comment from the seller and brokers were not immediately returned.

