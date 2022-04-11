Miami, Florida, Edgewater high rise buildings with Opera Tower and Aria on the Bay Parc Apartments. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
Finance  ·  Construction
Florida

Madison Realty Capital Lends $55M to Build Rental in Miami’s Edgewater

By Julia Echikson
The Stacks.
Finance  ·  Construction
Washington DC

Bank OZK Provides $367M Loan for Buzzard Point Development in DC

By Keith Loria
Durst's $150 million renovation of 825 Third Avenue included a new amenity and conference center.
Finance  ·  Construction
New York City

Durst Organization Nabs $100M Loan at 825 Third Avenue

By Celia Young