Upscale Vegan Restaurant PLANTA Opens in Fort Lauderdale

By April 15, 2022 2:55 pm
reprints
PLANTA Queen in Fort Lauderdale. Photo: Chase Hospitality Group

Bougie vegan eatery PLANTA Queen has landed in Fort Lauderdale.

The Toronto-based chain opened a 4,400-square-foot location, inside a single-story retail property at 1201 E Las Olas Boulevard this week.

SEE ALSO: Amazon Signs Its Biggest Ever US Warehouse Lease: Reports

A representative for the Fort Lauderdale restaurant declined to divulge the length of the lease. Brokers from Brand Urban represented the tenant. Koniver Stern agents represented the landlord, Hudson Capital Group, which bought the building for $4.5 million in 2017, according to property records. 

The restaurant, designed by ICRAVE, seats up to 150 people. It’s the chain’s Asian food concept, helmed by chef David Lee, which offers truffle fried rice for $25 and a vegan California roll for $17. 

Besides the Asian concept, the PLANTA chain has burger joints and Mexican-themed restaurants, all of which are vegan.

The Fort Lauderdale outpost is Planta’s fourth in Florida. A year ago, the chain opened a location at Related CosThe Square in West Palm Beach, followed by spots in Coconut Grove and South Beach. 

Outside of Florida, the other eateries are located in Toronto, New York City, Bethesda, Md., and soon Los Angeles. 

“We welcome the chance to showcase that you can have a fun night out or brunch with friends, all while benefiting from what plant-based eating can give to both your body and the planet,”  Steven Salm, founder and CEO of Chase Hospitality Group, which owns Planta, said in a statement.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.

, ,
An Amazon warehouse in January 2022.
Leases  ·  Industrial
Inland Empire

Amazon Signs Its Biggest Ever US Warehouse Lease: Reports

By Greg Cornfield
A large red and white building in Harlem.
Leases  ·  Retail
New York City

French Charter School Opening at Former Alhambra Ballroom in West Harlem

By Celia Young
830 Barry Street.
Leases  ·  Industrial
New York City

Furniture Store, Juice Maker Head to Hunts Point

By Rebecca Baird-Remba