New Farmers Market Stepping Up to Plate in DC’s Capitol Riverfront  

The Washington Nationals opened its 2022 season last night — and that’s not even the most exciting news coming out of Nationals Park’s neighborhood.

The area is getting a new farmers market just outside the stadium. Jair Lynch Real Estate Partners is teaming with JBG SMITH on The Half Street Central Farm Market, which will be open weekly, featuring 30 different vendors lining both sides of Half Street SE, beginning May 7.

“As stakeholders in the Capitol Riverfront neighborhood, we were compelled to activate the street experience with something that brings sustainable value to the residents and the community at large,” Anthony Startt, director of investments for Jair Lynch Real Estate Partners, told Commercial Observer. “The farmers market will increase access to fresh, local, sustainable food in Ward 8. Providing opportunity for people to thrive and for small businesses to succeed is part of our mission, and the addition of this market helps us accomplish those goals.”

The market will serve as a weekly community hub bringing fresh food, crafts and events to those living near Nationals Park. In addition to the vendors, the market will offer chef demos and live music playing around the popular D.C. ballpark and entertainment destination.

“The farmers market will draw in families and crowds of all ages and will enhance the excitement and experience that Half Street provides on game days and non-game days,” Mai Zhang, a senior vice president at JBG SMITH, said.

The Half Street Central Farm Market will be operated by Central Farm Markets, which has been operating markets for more than 15 years in the D.C. metro area, with locations in Bethesda and Rockville, Md., and Falls Church, Va.

“A farmers market this size gives us endless possibilities on how to curate a variety of different vendors, which will create a well-rounded market experience,” Mitch Berliner, co-founder of Central Farm Markets, told CO. “We are hoping that our patrons come and can get not only their pantry and produce staples, but can also find unique high-quality items that they can serve that evening at a dinner party.”

