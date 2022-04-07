OZ Navigator Secures Funding for Next Micro-Unit Project in DTLA

O.Z. Navigator, a partnership between Nitze-Stagen and Housing Diversity Corporation (HDC), announced that it secured funding for a 147-unit micro-housing development in Downtown Los Angeles.

Trez Capital provided $29.1 million in construction financing for the project at 1317 South Grand Avenue, where crews broke ground Thursday. Plans call for 130 market-rate apartments and 17 units restricted for extremely low-income residents. All units are studios with an average size of 328 square feet.

The project site is around the corner from another 227-unit micro-housing project by HDC that secured funding last month. Both developments take advantage of federal opportunity zone tax breaks, as well as incentives from the city for developing rental units near public transportation stops.

The development on Grand Avenue will rise eight stories with 67,456 square feet on a 9,000-square-foot lot. STS Construction Services is building the project that was designed by Simon Ha at Steinberg Hart architecture firm.

Seattle-based Housing Diversity Corp. has been targeting opportunity zones and transit-oriented development projects with micro-units in L.A. the past few years. The firm is also building a micro-housing project with 69 units in Hollywood.

