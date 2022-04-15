Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Refis Meatpacking Retail Property With $123M Loan

By April 15, 2022 11:44 am
reprints
809 Washington Street in Manhattan's Meatpacking District. Photo: CTC Creative

Aurora Capital Associates has landed a $123.4 million debt package to refinance its retail property in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District. 

PincusCo first reported the deal. 

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank provided the loan for Aurora through its entity, 60-74 Gansevoort Street, for the building at 809 Washington Street. Newmarks Dustin Stolly and Jordan Roeschlaub arranged the financing, sources told CO. 

JPMorgan Chase previously supplied a $60.2 million loan to Aurora for 809 Washington, which features 74,496 square feet of built space and 8,461 square feet of additional air rights, according to a PincusCo analysis of the deal. 

The 809 Washington property is zoned for light manufacturing, according to PropertyShark, in the Gansevoort Market Historic District. New York City’s designated market value for the property in 2022 is $5.8 million, per PincusCo.

Officials for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank, Aurora Capital Associates and Newmark did not immediately return requests for comment. 

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com.

