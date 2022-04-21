Cushman & Wakefield has tapped Mike Mathias from Savills as a vice chair to help run the brokerage firm’s newly launched New York City technology practice group, Commercial Observer has learned.

Mathias arrived at C&W following a 14.5 stint at Savills, where he rose to become the company’s youngest vice chair in its history. He will be joined in the New York technology practice group by Sean Hoffman and Richard Johns (also from Savills), who will serve as directors of the team that will focus on advising tenants.

“I am thrilled to be joining Cushman & Wakefield, which has an outstanding platform, and a strong culture that we are excited to be a part of,” Mathias said in a statement. “The firm’s global platform will enable and empower us to provide the best possible services to our clients and I’m looking forward to working alongside some of the industry’s best talent.”

During his run at Savills, Mathias represented occupier clients globally from multiple industries, including technology, finance, media and entertainment. He started at Savills after graduating from Vanderbilt University with a bachelor’s degree in economics.

Hoffman and Johns bring to C&W extensive backgrounds representing tenant clients with a focus across the technology and financial services sectors.

“We are excited for Mike to co-chair our [New York City] technology practice group focused on bringing the full resources of the firm to best serve our clients,” Todd Schwartz, C&W managing principal for New York, said in a statement. “Mike and his team are outstanding, market-leading professionals who have significant global, national and local relationships and accounts that will leverage Cushman & Wakefield’s full platform.”

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com.