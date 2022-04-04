Clothing Brand Frank and Oak Expanding to Brooklyn With 4K SF Williamsburg Outpost

By April 4, 2022 5:08 pm
reprints
The building under scaffolding at 106 North Third Street.
106 North Third Street. Photo: PropertyShark

Canada-based clothing brand Frank and Oak will open its first Brooklyn location this summer with 3,500 square feet at 106 North Third Street in Williamsburg.

Leap Inc. — a platform for retail companies that staffs, leases and designs brick-and-mortar stores for direct-to-consumer firms looking to expand — leased the space for 10 years on behalf of Frank and Oak, according to Katz & Associates Scott Sher, who represented Frank and Oak and Leap in the deal. Asking rent was $150 per square foot.

SEE ALSO: Global Relay Inks 77K SF At Durst’s 1155 Avenue of the Americas

“Frank and Oak knows that Williamsburg is a neighborhood that has their customer base in it,” Sher said. “With Williamsburg being as hot as it is right now, bringing great brands like Frank and Oak to the neighborhood is just adding to an already unbelievable leasing market.” 

Frank and Oak will open the store in May or June, after Leap builds out the space and hires and trains employees, Sher said. Sher worked with Leap for about a year before finding the space, and toured it with Frank and Oak before the deal closed in the first week of March. 

While the new outpost is Frank and Oak’s first for the borough, the clothing brand has a location at 252 Lafayette Street in SoHo, several scattered across Canada, one in Chicago and one opening in China, according to the retailer’s website. 

The six-story mixed-use property between Wythe Avenue and Berry Street is owned by David Kubresi, the CEO of denim brand Vigoss, and home to Sven Moving, according to New York YIMBY. Kubresi did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Lee & Associates NYC’s Garry Steinberg and Brendan Reichenbacher brokered the deal for Kubresi. Steinberg and Reichenbacher did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Celia Young can be reached at cyoung@commercialobserver.com.

, , , ,
1155 Avenue of the Americas.
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Global Relay Inks 77K SF At Durst’s 1155 Avenue of the Americas

By Celia Young
The Bluffs at Playa Vista is located at 12181 Bluff Creek Drive.
Leases  ·  Office
Los Angeles

Google Signs 53K-SF Lease in Silicon Beach

By Greg Cornfield
1400 Broadway
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Signature Bank Expands to 313K SF at 1400 Broadway

By Rebecca Baird-Remba