Seagis Property Group has secured a $60.8 million refinancing for a fully leased, seven-property light industrial portfolio totaling 199,457 square feet in Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx, Commercial Observer can first report. Chase provided the 10-year, fixed-rate, interest-only non-recourse loan.

The JLL Capital Markets Debt Placement team representing the borrower was led by Gregory Nalbandian, Jim Cadranell, Michael Lachs and Alex Staikos.

The portfolio includes industrial properties at 250 Johnson Avenue, 124-134 Forrest Street, and 132 54th Street in Brooklyn; 58-17 59th Drive and 5700 49th Place in Maspeth, Queens; and 1108 Zerega Avenue and 2500 Waterbury Avenue, both in the Bronx. Fully leased to eight tenants, the Class B properties offer clear heights ranging from 16 to 28 feet, 20 loading docks, offices and parking.

“As one of the premier owners of industrial real estate in the outer boroughs industrial market, Seagis acquired these highly demanded assets at an extremely attractive basis and implemented their value-add strategy very effectively post-acquisition,” Nalbandian said. According to JLL research, industrial vacancy in the outer boroughs declined in the fourth quarter of 2021 to 1.6 percent, and asking rates increased 15.5 percent annually to $30.28 per square foot.

Seagis and Chase officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

