Stream Realty Recruits Four NoVA Leasing Leaders for New Office Team

Stream Realty Partners has nabbed four brokers from CBRE to form a new office team in North Virginia.

Jeff Roman, Erik McLaughlin, Malcolm Schweiker and Carter Byrnes will now lead the office leasing and landlord representation efforts in the market for Dallas-based Stream Realty.

“Our goals will be to continue the great service we provide to our clients while helping to grow the Stream office in Northern Virginia,” Roman, who will serve as co-managing director, told Commercial Observer. “We are already working on a launch of some new technology and marketing applications for the benefit of our customers. We will also be looking to add additional partners to the team with a significant focus on diversity, equity and inclusion — something the industry as a whole needs to focus on.”

The new Stream team expects the second quarter of 2022 to be a launching pad that will drive renewed demand in the market.

“The D.C. metro market is one of the most dynamic in the country,” Schweiker, an executive vice president, said. “This hasn’t changed. All the old and new economic drivers are alive and well but have just been delayed by COVID. We already see strong indications that the fog is lifting, and everyone is eager to get back to normal.”

Making the move from CBRE came down to a number of factors for the quartet.

“Working at the world’s largest commercial real estate services firm gives you a broad view of the industry trends and challenges our clients face,” McLaughlin, a co-managing director, said. “It also provided clear insights into rival firms and the relative strengths and weaknesses each brings to compete.”

He noted the significant industry consolidation over the last 20 years has created one major problem for clients — diversity of choice, or lack thereof. So, when McLaughlin looked at the various platforms out there, he knew that his decision had to represent something unique and compelling for his clients.

“Every meeting with the people at Stream opened my eyes to a highly integrated company that is either leading the way, establishing a trend or setting the pace across all the verticals my clients care about,” he said.

For Schweiker, he was excited about the entrepreneurial spirit of Stream and leveraging its approach in problem-solving to meet the needs and maximize the returns to his clients.

Byrnes, who will be an executive vice president with Stream, was interested in joining the firm because it offered the rare combination of “boutique feel” with institutional backing.

“It was clear that this move would benefit our clients significantly,” he told CO. “In addition, the amount of fun this company has with their clients is simply unmatched. At the end of the day, this is a relationship business, and I’m looking forward to spending more time with our clients outside of the office.”

Also joining the four senior leaders from CBRE is Jaclyn Purzycki, a senior associate. Together, the team will work alongside a regional leadership team including Anthony Chang and Andrew Eichberg.

