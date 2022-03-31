Stonehill Provides Bridge Loan for Santa Monica’s Georgian Hotel

By March 31, 2022 1:32 pm
reprints
The Georgian Hotel in Santa Monica. Photo: Stonehill

BLVD Hospitality and ESI Ventures have landed $73.8 million of bridge financing to refinance their historic Georgian Hotel property in Santa Monica, Calif., Commercial Observer can first report.

Stonehill originated the loan for the joint venture’s recapitalization and extensive renovation plans at the 1933-built, 84-key hotel. The JV acquired the hotel in August 2020 for an undisclosed price. 

SEE ALSO: ACORE Lends $37M on Camp Margaritaville Central Florida

“The attractiveness of the deal was the irreplaceable real estate in Santa Monica and the sophistication of the sponsors,” said Keegan Bisch, a vice president at Stonehill. “These sponsors have excellent reputations for real estate and hotel development and revitalizations.”

Located at 1415 Ocean Avenue, the Georgian touts itself as one of “L.A’.s most iconic hotels.” Since opening in the early 1930s, the hotel has been nicknamed “Santa Monica’s First Lady.” 

Atlanta-based Stonehill is off to an active start in early 2022, which involved originating a $58.1 million bridge loan last month for the ASAP International Hotel to acquire the Maui Seaside Hotel in Kahului, Hawaii. The direct hospitality lender, which is affiliated with the Peachtree Hotel Group, also deployed a $30 million financing package for the recapitalization of a national Hyatt hotel portfolio in January. 

Bisch said he is optimistic about the hospitality sector with more people expected to travel this year as progress continues against the COVID-19 pandemic. 

“With COVID expected to end this year and the sustained economic recovery boosting hotel fundamentals, we believe the lodging sector remains among the best real estate classes for investing,” Bisch said. “Hotel owners are looking for thoughtful options with capital partners that understand the industry’s nuances, particularly considering the impact of the pandemic on hotel operators.”

Officials for BLVD Hospitality and ESI Ventures did not immediately return requests for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com

, , , , , , ,
A rendering for Camp Margaritaville Central Florida.
Finance  ·  Construction
Florida

ACORE Lends $37M on Camp Margaritaville Central Florida

By Andrew Coen
Aspire Alexandria.
Finance  ·  Acquisition
Washington DC

Alexandria Senior Housing Receives $50M Financing From BWE

By Keith Loria
A rendering of the future One Wall Street.
Finance  ·  Refinance
New York City

Macklowe Seeking $1.1B Refi for One Wall Street

By Andrew Coen