Marcus & Millichap’s Institutional Property Advisors division has added longtime Mission Capital originator Jordan Ray as a senior managing director for its origination team in Los Angeles, Commercial Observer has learned.

Ray joins IPA after more than a decade at Mission, a former subsidiary of Marcus & Millichap, where he founded its debt and equity group in 2009. Since 2011, Ray and his team have closed more than $9 billion of financing transactions.

The origination veteran joined IPA along with Steven Buchwald, Matthew Polci, James Matheny and Lexington Henn.

The addition of Ray’s team is part of Marcus & Millichap’s decision to absorb the Mission Capital business into IPA. Going forward, the Mission Capital name will no longer exist.

“Jordan and his team demonstrated their ability to source and execute highly complex structured financing transactions on behalf of institutional and high net worth private clients which makes them a perfect fit for IPA,” Evan Denner, executive vice president and head of Marcus & Millichap Capital Corporation, said in a statement. “He was part of the Mission Capital acquisition and over the past year has seen the value of the proposition of IPA.”

Prior to joining Mission Capital, Ray spent nearly seven years as a managing director at Ackman-Ziff Real Estate Group, where he completed over $2 billion of financings in closed debt, mezzanine, preferred equity and joint venture equity transactions. He has garnered several industry awards throughout his 20-year career including the Mortgage Broker of the Year Award from Real Estate Finance and Investment Magazine and the New York University‘s Schack Institute of Real Estate Financing Deal of the Year.

Ray holds a master’s degree in real estate finance from NYU and a bachelor’s degree in finance from American University.

“We look forward to joining a truly remarkable team of originators and investment sales professionals at IPA,” Ray said in a statement. “I look forward to growing the team and to the next chapter of our careers.”

