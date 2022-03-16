Madison Realty Capital Provides $65M Construction Loan to Canoe Brook Development for NJ Apartment Project

By March 16, 2022 3:25 pm
reprints
A rendering for Canoe Brook Development's planned multifamily project in Warren, N.J. Photo: Madison Realty Capital

Canoe Brook Development has secured $65 million of construction financing to build a multifamily development in northern New Jersey, Commercial Observer can first report. 

Madison Realty Capital originated the loan for the 220-unit project located on a 9-acre site in Warren, N.J. A portion of the four-story property will be designated as inclusionary affordable housing. 

SEE ALSO: The Line LA Hotel Lands $100M Financing

“Warren is an attractive and growing sub-market backed by an affluent population and excellent public schools, however development complexities have limited the availability of high-quality multifamily housing,” Josh Zegen, managing principal and co-founder of Madison Realty Capital, said in a statement. “Canoe Brook has a strong track record developing luxury multifamily housing in New Jersey, as well as an expansive pipeline of multifamily units under construction and in pre-development.” 

“We will continue to identify opportunities to support the delivery of desirable housing in high-barrier-to-entry markets,” Zegen added. 

Located at 284 King George Road, the property will also include a site for an approved 130-key hotel that is separate from Canoe Brook’s multifamily project. Canoe Brook also sold a portion of the property to Pulte Homes, which is developing 115 for-sale townhomes and condominiums. 

The multifamily development will consist of a variety of one- to three-bedroom units spread over two buildings. Its planned amenities include fitness center, outdoor pool and lounge, courtyards, business center and 358 parking spaces. 

“Madison Realty Capital has a highly experienced team with significant familiarity with New Jersey,”  Marshall Tycher, principal of Canoe Brook, said in a statement. 

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com

, , ,
Finance  ·  Refinance
Los Angeles

The Line LA Hotel Lands $100M Financing

By Emily Fu
Finance
Los Angeles

Six Peak Capital Secures $54M for 118-Unit Portfolio in LA

By Greg Cornfield
A self storage facility.
Finance  ·  Refinance
National

Citi Lends $560M on 43-Property Self-Storage Portfolio

By Cathy Cunningham