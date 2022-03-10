Joseph Faulkner Named New President at NAI Capital

NAI Capital Commercial has announced that Joseph Faulkner will become its new president of brokerage.

Chris Jackson will become the sole CEO. The two were named co-CEOs in October 2020.

The announcement comes two years after NAI Capital Commercial completed an internal reorganization and purchase of the company by its brokers and staff.

Faulkner founded and ran his own firm in the 1980s and 1990s. Jackson has grown the Encino office for NAI Capital Commercial into the top producing office for the company, and he was a founding member of the Investment Services Group.

Faulkner will focus on recruiting, integrating new brokers, offices and driving business throughout the organization. Jackson will be responsible for overseeing strategic and financial direction and leadership. He will also closely coordinate and work with the board of directors.

