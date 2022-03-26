Goldman Sachs Lends $71M on Bronx Bruckner Building

By March 26, 2022 10:57 am
ZG Capital Partners has landed a $71 million CMBS loan for The Bruckner Building in the Bronx, Commercial Observer can first report. The 10-year loan was provided by Goldman Sachs, sources said.

Newmark’s Daniel Fromm arranged the 10-year financing, along with Dustin Stolly and Jordan Roeschlaub.  

Located at 2417 Third Avenue in the Bronx’s Mott Haven neighborhood, The Bruckner Building was acquired by ZG Capital Partners – an affiliate of the Zar Group that’s led by Bobby Zar and James Tamborlane – in December 2019 for approximately $64.5 million. Savanna was the seller

Originally constructed in 1928, the eight-story, 185,817-square-foot office building underwent a renovation recently that included a new lobby, new elevators with wood paneling, and the addition of a cafe amenity space on the first floor. The property is 95 percent leased to a diverse tenant roster. 

 Officials at Newmark, ZG Capital Partners and Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Emily Fu can be reached at efu@commercialobserver.com.

