Cushman & Wakefield Adds to Office Leasing Team in DC

Cushman & Wakefield has added Matthew Goldberg as a senior director and George Men as a director in its Washington, D.C. office.

The two executives will serve as tenant representation leasing specialists focusing primarily on the office sector.

Goldberg has spent the past six years at The Ezra Company and Avison Young, which acquired Ezra in 2019.

“I was drawn to Cushman & Wakefield because of the firm’s global presence and reputation for being top of class,” he told Commercial Observer. “Being able to tap into the many service lines and collaborate with experts across various asset types was another selling point. Cushman & Wakefield shares my vision when it comes to company culture and they have been supportive of my ideas and efforts towards business development.”

Throughout the pandemic, Goldberg has helped with outreach and virtual events for the D.C. metro chapter of his alma mater, James Madison University. Throughout his career, Goldberg has specialized in tenant representation, advising clients both locally and nationally on strategic planning and lease negotiations.

His most recent transaction was representing Berry Appleman & Leiden in its new office space at 2112 Pennsylvania Avenue NW.

Looking at the D.C. landscape, Goldberg noted the firm doesn’t expect the overarching theme it’s seeing around flexibility to change for a while. “However, I’m optimistic that in Q3 more companies will get back to the office,” he said.

Men joins Cushman & Wakefield from a five-year stint at Cresa, where he specialized in tenant representation across the D.C. region.

“[Cushman & Wakefield’s] strength of the global platform, the deep bench of diverse expertise and the vast array of resources were very attractive,” he told CO. “Most importantly [in making the jump], was my connection with the people in the local office who I could see myself working with for the long term.”

One of his primary goals, Men said, was to build and develop a dynamic team around him.

“My partner and I are committed to bring on new, diverse talent to help us continue to drive growth,” he said.

Over his career, Men has represented a range of corporate, non-profit, association and foreign government agency space users both locally and nationally.

“Most tenants still have a lot of unknowns which is making it tough to make long-term decisions on real estate and office space,” he said. “But for those tenants who are in the unique position of knowing what their future looks like, there is incredible opportunity in the market today.”

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.