Colliers Adds C&W’s Chaise Schmidt to Leadership Team

Colliers has appointed Chaise Schmidt, formerly of Cushman & Wakefield, as its senior vice president in the firm’s Tysons, Va. office, Commercial Observer has learned.

In her new role, Schmidt will focus on tenant needs throughout Northern Virginia and the Washington, D.C. region.

“On a regional level, this Colliers office offers an incredible amount of opportunity for brokers like me that are in the thick of their career,” Schmidt told CO. “There is a clearly defined path that provides growth, advancement and visibility. I’m looking to make the next 20 years the best of my career and Colliers is a key piece in helping me take things to the next level.”

Her immediate company goals include promoting visibility of the Colliers brand, partnering with her new colleagues and collaborating across the region to win new business, and mentoring young women already at Colliers, especially those that are contemplating becoming a broker.

“As one of the tenant representation leads, I’ll be training and mentoring any new upcoming brokers to the region,” Schmidt said. “I will also be managing client accounts, developing new business and helping to grow the tenant rep practice throughout the region.”

This is a great time to be guiding clients in their office strategies because it’s a moment of transition, said Schmidt. She called 2022 a “year of action” for tenants.

“Not only are company leaders starting to think about office space again, but they are also starting to utilize it,” Schmidt said. “Hybrid is in full force, and you can tell just by the traffic that’s coming back. While tenants begin to really figure things out, it also continues to be a tenant’s market, so there are great deals to be had where tenants can experience significant savings if they decide to sign a lease this year. Landlords are willing to get creative in exchange for tenancy so there is a fair amount of flexibility in deal terms that can work for both sides.”

During six years at Cushman & Wakefield, Schmidt specialized in tenant representation, including office headquarters relocations and real estate dispositions on behalf of her national and international clients.

For example, she was integral in the 205,000-square-foot headquarters relocation for Appian Corporation to 7950 Jones Branch Drive in McLean, Va., and Public Broadcasting Service’s relocation to a 120,000-square-foot office space at 2100 Crystal Drive in National Landing.

Schmidt has also worked with clients such as Freddie Mac, Hyundai, Somatus and JD Power.

Prior to Cushman & Wakefield, she worked at Transwestern for six years in Atlanta and Denver.

“It’s a great time to be a tenant and I want to make sure all business leaders know it,” Schmidt said.

