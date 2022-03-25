The Caribbean Cultural Center African Diaspora Institute (CCCADI), a nonprofit that focuses on arts and cultural programs in African descendant communities, is moving to a new Harlem headquarters.

The organization is relocating about a block down 125th Street to a new building known as One East Harlem, at 201 East 125th Street, according to its broker. It signed a 49-year lease for a 5,000-square-foot space in the 19-story building, which was recently completed between Second and Third avenues. The property has 300 affordable units and 100 market-rate ones.

SEE ALSO: Greenbridge Nabs Last Crumb Lease in LA

The new space represents an expansion for CCCADI, which has occupied a landmarked firehouse at 190 East 125th Street for the past few years.

“We are proud to introduce this new CCCADI site that will provide artists, cultural workers, adolescents, and community members with a space to create, exchange, collaborate, and engage in arts, culture, and media activities that will give voice and visibility to the often-unrecognized contributors and builders of this neighborhood,” said Melody Capote, executive director of CCCADI.​ “As we continue to work toward equity and justice, expanding CCCADI’s presence in an ever-changing Harlem furthers our commitment to serving as an anchor for, and reflection of, the people of Harlem, particularly African descendants, and the promise that states that we are here and here to stay.”

Denham Wolf Real Estate Services handled the lease for the tenant. It wasn’t clear who represented the landlord, a coalition of developers that includes Richman Group Development, Bridges Development Group and Monadnock Development. Spokespeople for Denham Wolf didn’t disclose asking rent in the deal.

“For organizations like CCCADI, with decades of historic impact in their communities, selecting a physical space that meets the needs of their organization and also embodies its vision and mission is critical,” Ronzard Innocent, a director of project management at Denham Wolf, said “We’ve worked closely with all project partners to ensure that One East Harlem will be a perfect fit for CCCADI’s programmatic offerings and we’re looking forward to the next stage of our partnership together.”

Rebecca Baird-Remba can be reached at rbairdremba@commercialobserver.com.