Solar Company BayWa Takes 25K-SF Warehouse in Pompano Beach

By March 23, 2022 5:15 pm
Pompano Industrial Center. Photo: Google Streetview

Renewable energy distributor BayWa took over an entire warehouse in Pompano Beach, Fla. 

The company signed a 25,300-square-foot lease to occupy Pompano Industrial Center, a single industrial building, according to Cushman & Wakefield, which represented both the tenant and the landlord.

BayWa, a distributor of solar energy storage parts, settled into the property earlier this month. It plans to use 5,489 square feet for an office and the remaining 19,811 square feet as a distribution center. 

The industrial building includes six dock-high doors, one drive-in door and 18-foot ceiling heights. Located at 2151 Blount Road, the warehouse sits just east of Florida’s Turnpike in an industrial district, where Wayfair and Whole Foods also have warehouses. 

A representative for C&W declined to divulge the length of the lease or the building’s asking rent. 

For BayWa, which is headquartered in Germany, the lease marks its first entry into South Florida. 

A C&W team of Matt McAllister, Chris Metzger, Rick Etner, and Christopher Thomson represented the landlord, Denver-based Black Creek Group. Other members of the team, Skylar Stein, Wayne Ramoski and Gian Rodriguez, represented the tenant. 

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.

