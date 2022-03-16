Avanath Acquires DC Mixed-Income Housing for $104M

Avanath Capital Management has acquired 2M Street Apartments, a 314-unit mixed-income apartment building in Washington, D.C., for $103.5 million.

The seller was WC Smith, which developed the property in 2014. The ground floor includes 4,100 square feet of retail space.

“2M is located in the heart of the NoMa submarket, which is one of the fastest growing locations within the District,” John Williams, president and CIO at Avanath Capital Management, said in a prepared statement. “Our strategy is to identify growing markets where there is a continuous need and demand for affordability. 2M has an affordability component where a number of units are reserved for lower-income residents, which will allow us to continue our mission of delivering lifestyles within reach.”

Located at 2 M Street NE, two blocks from the NoMa-Gallaudet Metro Station and three blocks from Union Station, the 12-story building includes 93 affordable units, with 59 apartments set aside for residents of the former Temple Courts public housing complex.

The building features a community dog park, a private theater, an indoor basketball court, a fitness center and a rooftop deck with a swimming pool and picnic areas.

2M was also designed to Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, or LEED, Gold standards, and includes rainwater harvesting, a green roof, highly efficient plumbing fixtures, solar panels and electric car charging stations.

“The property is in excellent condition but in need of some cosmetic work,” Williams said. “We plan to make a series of upgrades.”

Requests for comment from WC Smith was not immediately returned.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.