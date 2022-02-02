Wells Fargo Names Kelly Souza Managing Director of ESG Solutions Group

Wells Fargo has announced a new managing director for its environmental, social and governance (ESG) solutions group, Commercial Observer has learned.

Kelly Souza will focus on leading the lender’s ESG efforts for its commercial real estate activities. Souza is replacing Geneviève Piché.

Souza joined Wells Fargo in 2004 and has held a variety of roles in its commercial real estate group since then, most recently serving as managing director in the real estate managed assets group.

“ESG is top-of-mind for our CRE clients and I’m thrilled to join our ESG solutions group and lead our efforts to help our CRE clients achieve their sustainability goals,” Souza told Commercial Observer.

In her new role, Souza plans to develop and advance a client-focused ESG strategy across environmental and social dimensions, as well as lead the bank’s commercial real estate sustainability and climate transition strategy.

