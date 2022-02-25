Recording Studio Heard City Re-Ups 13k-SF Lease in Flatiron District

By February 25, 2022 12:34 pm
16 West 22nd Street. Photo: GFP Real Estate

Audio post-production company Heard City has renewed its lease for 13,000 square feet on the entire fifth floor of 16 West 22nd Street, GFP Real Estate announced.

The 10-year lease, which was arranged for the landlord by GFP’s Barbara Yagoda, will allow Heard City to continue work without disruption from a move.

GFP declined to provide the asking rents at the Flatiron District building, owned by the Yagoda family’s Meysar Realty Corp..

Heard City first moved into the building 2011, around the time the company was founded, and since then it has produced commercials that aired during Super Bowl LVI for brands including E-Trade, FTX (with actor Larry David), McDonald’s, AMC and Mattress Firm. Its work has also been featured in the 2022 Olympics.

“Heard City has been in the building for nearly 10 years and enjoys its close proximity to incredible shopping, transportation and the many other creative firms that call Flatiron District home,” Yagoda said in a statement.

Heard City did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It’s unclear who brokered the deal for Heard City.

The 12-story, 165,000-square-foot neo-Renaissance building between Fifth Avenue and Avenue of the Americas was constructed in 1910, and designed by architect William Harvey Birkmire. It also houses the Michelin-starred Korean steakhouse Cote.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

