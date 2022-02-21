PT Practice Opening New Office in Gambrills, Md.

Rehab 2 Perform, a physical therapy practice group founded by Dr. Josh Funk, has chosen Anne Arundel County as the home for its seventh location in the greater Baltimore-Washington, D.C. region.

The group signed a 4,965-square-foot lease at 983 Waugh Chapel Way in Gambrills, Md., with landlord, St. John Properties.

“This section of Anne Arundel is fairly untapped in the physical therapy and rehabilitation sector and we were attracted to the extremely active and diverse population of the surrounding area,” Funk told Commercial Observer. “The single-story building with direct entrances matches our profile for new spaces and we were able to design the interior to our exact specifications.”

The 33,120-square-foot building is located directly off MD Route 3 in Waugh Chapel Business Park, a 24-acre mixed-use business community.

The new practice will open sometime this spring. The first Rehab 2 Perform facility opened within an incubator space in the Frederick area in December 2014 and the business has since grown to six locations, one each in Annapolis, Bethesda, Columbia, Frederick, Germantown and Mt. Airy. The most recent facility opened in Columbia in November 2021.

“All of our locations are designed intentionally to look like a gym or work-out facility because our focus is exclusively on the fitness and wellness aspects of the rehabilitation process,” Funk said. “The Waugh Chapel Business Park location provides high visibility, access to amazing demographics and a strong labor market for us to recruit new employees.”

Bill Jautze of St. John Properties represented the landlord in-house in the deal, while Craig Kates of Edge represented the tenant.

