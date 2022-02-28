Paramount Group has secured $98 million in acquisition financing for the retail condominium at 1600 Broadway that’s home to M&M’s World store in Times Square, Commercial Observer has learned. The 10-year loan was provided by Bank of America.

Cushman & Wakefield served as the exclusive advisor, a team led by Gideon Gil, Lauren Kaufman and Zachary Kraft represented the borrower. Doug Harmon, Adam Spies, Adam Doneger, Marcella Fasulo, Avery Silverstein and Willis Robbins, also of C&W, arranged the sale of the asset.

SEE ALSO: Exan Capital Acquires Amazon Warehouse in LA

“We are thrilled to have worked with Paramount Group to arrange the financing for their exciting acquisition of the retail condominium at 1600 Broadway, home to the famous M&M’s World,” said Gil in a press release. “This transaction goes to show that retail is recovering in highly-trafficked, transit-oriented corridors that were originally hit hard by the onset of the pandemic.”

Paramount Group and Bayerische Vergorgungskammer picked up 1600 Broadway, a 25,693-square-foot single-tenant retail and signage condominium that’s 100 percent leased to M&M’s World, for $191.5 million from Sherwood Equities earlier this month. It was one of the largest retail deals in the city since the pandemic.

The retail condominium is comprised of four stories with over 350 feet of wraparound frontage that features 24-foot floor-to-ceiling glass. The property will soon undergo renovations that will result in upgraded amenities for the M&M’s World store and an extended pedestrian plaza, according to the press release.

The property features three sides of sign frontage along Broadway, Seventh Avenue and 48th Street.

Paramount Group and Bank of America did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Emily Fu can be reached at efu@commercialobserver.com.