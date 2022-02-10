Law Firm Cohen Ziffer Snag New Avenue of the Americas Office

Insurance and commercial law firm Cohen Ziffer Frenchman & McKenna has inked a deal to relocate to 23,347 square feet at Paramount Group’s 1325 Avenue of the Americas, Commercial Observer has learned.

The law firm signed a 10-year lease for the entire 31st floor of the 815,000-square-foot Midtown office building, relocating from the nearby 1350 Avenue of the Americas, according to a source with knowledge of the deal. Asking rent was in the mid-$70s to $80s per square foot.

SEE ALSO: Luxury Clothing Reseller Vestiaire Collective Takes 21K SF at Liberty Bklyn

Cohen Ziffer, which advises businesses on their insurance needs and represents policyholders in pursuing insurance claims, closed on the deal for its new offices in January, according to the source. It was not immediately clear when the tenant would move into its new offices.

The law firm will join publisher McGraw-Hill Education, which occupies 136,000 square feet at the 34-story building between West 53rd and West 54th streets, Warner Brothers Entertainment and Merrick Immigration Law.

JLL’s Frank Doyle, David Kleiner and Andrew Coe represented the landlord in the deal. Savills’ Joseph Genovesi and Charles Goldman handled it for the tenant. Both broker teams did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Celia Young can be reached at cyoung@commercialobserver.com.