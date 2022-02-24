Ivanhoé Cambridge, Lendlease Launch $500M Life Sciences JV

By February 24, 2022 3:45 pm
reprints
National investment in life sciences research and development facilities surged again in 2021.
National investment in life sciences research and development facilities surged again in 2021. Photo: Alex Pena/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Investment firm Ivanhoé Cambridge is joining forces with development firm Lendlease to launch a new joint venture that will develop state-of-the-art labs, offices and manufacturing space in major life sciences hubs across the country.

The JV announced this week it will invest an initial $500 million of equity in new life sciences developments in major life sciences hubs, and grow the portfolio with more investments over time. The targets include the Boston, San Francisco Bay Area and San Diego markets, as well as the New York-New Jersey metropolitan region, Philadelphia, Chicago, Los Angeles and Orange County.

SEE ALSO: NYC Real Estate Agent Jason Schuchman On Playing One on ‘Inventing Anna’

Ivanhoé Cambridge will be the majority partner, while Lendlease will lead development and oversee construction on all projects.

The two firms have partnered together to develop a nine-story, 320,000-square-foot life sciences lab and office at 60 Guest Street in the Allston-Brighton neighborhood of Boston, which is scheduled to break ground this spring, and expected to be complete in 2024. 

“This partnership will also allow Ivanhoé Cambridge to deepen its footprint in the life sciences sector, which has long-term growth fundamentals, while supporting our organization’s strategic portfolio diversification,” Ivanhoé Cambridge’s Jonathan Pearce said.

Lendlease said it has completed more than 500 life sciences facilities with approximately 18 million square feet in the U.S., ranging from individual labs to large-scale manufacturing plants.

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com.

, , , ,
Actor and real estate agent Jason Schuchman.
Features
New York City

NYC Real Estate Agent Jason Schuchman On Playing One on ‘Inventing Anna’

By Mark Hallum
CoStar Group's Richmond, Va. headquarters.
National

Two Cars Set Ablaze at Richmond Headquarters of CoStar

By Mark Hallum
Lisa Bates, a medical technologist is seen through the window of a PCR analysis machine in the PCR testing lab at Quest Diagnostics in February 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The lab is capable of processing up to 3700 tests per day.
life sciences
National

These Five Companies Lead National Life Sciences Investment

By Greg Cornfield