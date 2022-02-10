Hines Promotes Laura Hines-Pierce to Co-CEO Role

Hines has promoted Laura Hines-Pierce to co-CEO of the firm, effective immediately, where she will share executive responsibilities with her father, Jeffrey Hines, the company announced Thursday.

Hines-Pierce will be the third generation to lead the firm after her grandfather, Gerald Hines, founded the company in 1957. She has served as senior managing director in the office of the CEO since 2020 after a stint in Hines’ transformation office, according to the company.

SEE ALSO: New York Lifts State Mask Mandate

“My father has been the catalyst for our global expansion and growth over the past three decades and I’m excited to partner with him at this pivotal moment for the firm,” Hines-Pierce said. “The pace of innovation in real estate is finally catching up with other industries; my primary focus has always been — and continues to be — positioning Hines at the forefront of those changes.”

Gerald Hines died in August 2020 at the age of 95. He is credited with growing a one-man real estate office in Houston into a global development firm with ​​4,800 employees and more than 907 projects in 25 countries, Commercial Observer previously reported.

“Laura has brought tremendous innovation to the firm and has been instrumental in driving efficiency and creating value for our investors and clients,” Jeffrey Hines said in a statement. “Leading Hines during the real estate industry’s massive transformation takes strategic thinking, vision and empathetic leadership, which are qualities that Laura exemplifies.”

The late Hines is also noted for his contribution to Houston’s skyline, having constructed the 64-foot-tall water wall, which was originally part of the Williams Tower in 1983, but later sold to the city to become a public park.

Beyond Houston, Hines has a large presence in New York City, with stakes in One Vanderbilt and One Madison. The firm was tapped by Trinity Church Wall Street and Norges Bank Real Estate to be the operating partner for their 6 million-square-foot Hudson Square portfolio.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.