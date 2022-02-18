AbsoluteCare, a health care provider, is relocating from Baltimore to a 12,712-square-foot space overlooking the Columbia, Md. lakefront in Columbia Town Center.

The company is moving from its current home at 1040 Park Avenue in Baltimore to 10175 Little Patuxent Parkway, a nine-story, 165,000-square-foot building owned by LPP Investors.

The move marks an expansion for AbsoluteCare, Mike Radu, AbsoluteCare’s CEO, told Commercial Observer.

“As a longstanding Baltimore resident, we are committed to expanding our clinical space in Baltimore — investing close to half a million in the coming months,” Radu said. “Moving the corporate space to Columbia provides a more central location by which to expand our corporate team allowing us to draw from more communities in Maryland, D.C. and Northern Virginia.”

Originally built in 2017, the building features floor-to-ceiling glass windows, free parking and a fitness center. GrillMarx Steakhouse & Raw Bar is situated on the first floor.

The property is directly across the street from The Mall in Columbia.

The MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services team of Hayes Merkert, Adam Nachlas, Chris Bennett and Allison Perry represented the owner in the lease, while Gary Applestein of JLL represented the tenant.

“AbsoluteCare’s move from Baltimore City to Howard County continues the trend among companies seeking areas that offer lower densities, shorter commutes and free parking,” said Hayes Merkert, a senior vice president at MacKenzie, said in a prepared statement. “The larger floor plates found in suburban areas also enable companies to design and execute same-floor tenant build-outs, which improves employee collaboration and productivity.”

Requests for comment from the landlord and brokers were not immediately returned.

