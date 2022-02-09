Startup Grover to Open US HQ in Miami’s Brickell City Tower

Berlin-based Grover, a rental platform for consumer goods, is opening a United States headquarters in Miami, with plans to hire 100 people, the company announced.

Founded in 2015, Grover is making the move after raising more than $1.3 billion in 2021, including a $1 billion raise in July, followed by $250 million in debt financing in November, according to Crunchbase.

Grover is taking space at Brickell City Tower, located at 80 W 8th Street, where rents range between $52 and $54 per square foot, according to information from JLL, which is marketing space in the office tower. It is likely that Grover will be located in a shared workspace environment or signed a sublease, as the company did not sign a lease with the agents marketing the tower, a JLL broker confirmed. Grover declined to provide the size or term of the lease.

The startup worked with Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and the mayor’s Venture Miami team, which is working to raise the city’s tech profile, in making its decision to choose the city, according to Grover.

“We’re excited about Miami because it’s one of the few cities globally where the pace of the city and the government is parallel to the pace of high-growth startups,” Grover Founder and CEO Michael Cassau said in a prepared statement.

Grover allows users to rent all kinds of consumer electronics, such as smartphones, laptops, gaming consoles and wearable devices through a subscription-based model.

In Europe, Grover operates in Germany, Austria, the Netherlands and Spain, and it expanded its operations to the United States in September of last year.

