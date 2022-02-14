Beach-focused clothing brand Faherty will open up its first Brooklyn outpost in Williamsburg, Commercial Observer has learned.

Faherty signed a 10-year lease for 2,575 square feet at 252 Wythe Avenue between North Third Street and Metropolitan Avenue, according to Levitan Corporation’s Peter Levitan, who brokered the deal for both Faherty and landlord 68N3 LLC. Asking rent was $225 per square foot.

SEE ALSO: Health Care Provider AccentCare Inks First DC Lease in Ward 7

The space — which has 1,200 square feet on the ground floor, 1,100 square feet in the basement and a 275-square-foot backyard — was previously occupied by Pilgrim Surf + Supply, which moved in February to nearby 33 Grand Street, according to its website.

Faherty was founded in 2013 as a direct-to-consumer brand but opened its first physical storefront a year later in SoHo. It currently has 32 outposts around the country — including three in Manhattan — and so far plans to open five more in 2022, ModernRetail reported.

“Faherty’s robust online sales and diversified supply chain has made the company particularly resilient to changes in the market and Williamsburg’s affluent residential density proved to be one of the quickest neighborhoods to rebound in 2021, with values now even exceeding pre-pandemic levels,” Levitan said in a statement. “[The storefront] is situated at the heart of the neighborhood’s most popular shopping district featuring exposed brick, distressed wide plank floors, and windows on three sides that perfectly complement Faherty’s beach town aesthetic.”

Nicholas Rizzi can be reached at nrizzi@commercialobserver.com.