ESRT Signs Leases with AT&T, Subway in Union Square

Empire State Realty Trust has finally filled one of its vacant retail spaces on Union Square with an AT&T store and a Subway sandwich shop, the landlord told Commercial Observer.

AT&T Mobility signed a 3,077-square-foot lease for a corner retail space in 10 Union Square East, next to a shuttered former Food Emporium grocery store that is set to become a Target. Asking rent was $400 a square foot. The storefront at the corner of East 14th Street and Fourth Avenue has been vacant since Best Buy‘s small-format mobile location shuttered there in 2018.

Steve Baker of Winick Realty Group represented AT&T in the negotiations. A Winick spokesperson didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

Subway also leased 600 square feet in the building, which sits on top of Union Square station and includes entrances to the subway. Asking rent for the space was $250 a square foot.

Neil Seth, Kenji Ota, Kevin To and Kathryn Cruz of Cushman & Wakefield represented Subway in the transaction. Fred Posniak handled both leases in-house for ESRT, along with Gene Spiegelman, Andrew Mandell, Richard Skulnik and Beth Rosen of RIPCO. Spokespeople for C&W and RIPCO didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The building, also known as Zeckendorf Towers, includes 670 residential condominium units, a 362,000-square-foot office condo, a 350-seat not-for-profit theater, and a 198-space parking garage. ESRT owns the 58,000-square-foot retail portion, which is also home to tenants like Starbucks, Panera Bread, FedEx and GNC.

In the Garment District, ESRT also signed a 731-square-foot lease with Le Café Coffee at 501 Seventh Avenue. Yoel Gorjian of Winick represented the tenant, while Posniak handled the deal in-house for ESRT.

