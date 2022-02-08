Cushman & Wakefield boosted its workforce planning and location strategy team by hiring Doane Kelly and Kevin Kelly, both from Savills, along with their eight-person team, Commercial Observer has learned.

The two are related, according to C&W.

Doane Kelly will serve as an executive chairman and Kevin Kelly as an executive managing director and are expected to start their new posts sometime this week, according to C&W.

The team of associates will be based in New York City, but will service national occupier and investor clients. The team will specialize in workforce planning, location strategy, site selection and portfolio optimization, according to C&W. New York, London, San Francisco, Silicon Valley and the Sun Belt are some markets on which the team will primarily focus.

Doane Kelly has more than 30 years of experience in the business and previously led KLG Advisors, a consultancy that he founded two decades before it was acquired by Savills in 2015.

Kevin Kelly is a trained data scientist who specializes in spatial analytics that directly support workforce planning, C&W said in a press release. Prior to his time with Savills, Kelly was with KLG Advisors in location strategy practice for five years. Prior to that, he was with the Los Angeles County Public Health Department of Epidemiology, preforming advanced spatial analysis to gain a geographic understanding of the spread of disease.

“The addition of the team further expands our capabilities to provide enhanced workforce and location advisory services for our clients in the post-pandemic business environment,” Dan Broderick, president of the west region for C&W, said in a statement. “Doane is widely regarded as one of the nation’s leading experts on all aspects of corporate location strategy and we are pleased to have him and the team join our firm.”

C&W has been conducting an “aggressive” recruitment campaign for 2022 in the effort to expand its transaction advisory services, according to Toby Dodd, president of tri-state operations for the firm.

A spokesperson for Savills did not immediately provide a comment.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.