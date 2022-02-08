Clearway Pain Solutions to Become First Tenant at New Medical Development in Largo

Clearway Pain Solutions has inked a 7,757-square-foot lease to become the first tenant of the upcoming The Ella at Carillon, a medical office development in Largo, Md., Commercial Observer has learned.

The 125,000-square-foot property, which is being developed by Kite Realty Group, is slated to deliver in November.

Clearway Pain Solutions will occupy space on the first floor. Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord in the deal. Lease terms were not disclosed.

“The first lease demonstrates the demand for better facilities from which to deliver outpatient care,” Matt Sullivan, managing director at Cushman & Wakefield, told CO. “Where people receive health care matters and the focus on patient experience coupled with a shift towards delivering care in the outpatient setting makes The Ella at Carillon a desirable location for healthcare providers.”

Currently, Kite Realty Group and Cushman & Wakefield are speaking with a number of other specialty practice groups for the building.

“The building is designed to accommodate clinical and surgical requirements and will be exclusively for medical users to maximize referral opportunities between practice groups,” Sullivan said.

Located at 950 Harry S Truman Drive, the building is part of the larger Carillon mixed-use development which at full buildout will encompass more than 2 million square feet, including an outdoor mix of retail, dining, entertainment, apartments and office.

The property is adjacent to the University of Maryland’s Capital Region Medical Center and situated on top of the Largo Town Center Metro station.

Kite Realty broke ground on The Ella in the summer of 2021 and expects to start welcoming its first doctors and patients in the fall of 2022.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Lindsey Groom joined Sullivan in representing the landlord in the deal, while Michele Kornbluth of Lee & Associates represented the tenant.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.