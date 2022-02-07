Three new tenants have signed 65,428 square feet of new office deals at Global Holdings Management Group’s 99 Park Avenue in Midtown South, the New York Post first reported.

Garan, a private label apparel manufacturer and subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, inked a 10-year lease for 31,754-square-feet on the entire seventh floor, according to landlord broker JLL. It will relocate from 200 Madison Avenue.

Residential property manager AKAM Associates took 26,406 square feet for 12 years on the entire 14th floor, in a relocation from 260 Madison Avenue.

Finally, consumer lender CardWorks has leased 7,268 square feet on the 18th floor for seven years.

Asking rent in the building ranges from $64 to $80 a square foot.

JLL’s Paul Glickman, Diana Biasotti, Kristen Morgan and Harrison Potter represented the landlord in all three deals. Noel Flagg of Newmark handled the transaction for Garan. Cardworks was represented by David Opper and Eddie Sisca of CBRE. JLL’s Joe Messina, TJ Hochanadel and Dan Santagata brokered the deal for AKAM Associates. Spokespeople for CBRE and Newmark didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Global Holdings recently renovated the lobby of the 1950s building between East 39th and East 40th streets, and it’s wrapping up work on a new tenant-only fitness center that includes a boxing ring, Peloton bikes, showers and changing rooms.

