Urban Atlantic Nabs Brant Snyder From  Hoffman and Associates 

Urban Atlantic Development has named veteran real estate pro Brant Snyder as its new managing director of acquisitions.

In his new role, Snyder will amplify and accelerate next steps for the master developer, which focuses on urban-infill, mixed-use and mixed-income communities. Urban Atlantic’s projects include The Parks at Walter Reed and Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington, D.C.; the New Carrollton Metro in Prince George’s County, Md.; and a mixed-income project in Charlotte, N.C.

SEE ALSO: Why Warehouse Developers Are Considering Sustainability More

“I was drawn to Urban Atlantic first and foremost by the strong character and capabilities of its leadership team, several of whom I’ve had the pleasure of knowing and working with in the past,” Snyder told Commercial Observer. “As our region continues to develop and grow, development opportunities require increasingly dynamic and creative approaches, whether in terms of the development approach or capitalization strategy. Urban Atlantic’s broad tool kit of capabilities across the spectrum is unique within the marketplace and positions us well for success and growth.”

Snyder joins Urban Atlantic from Hoffman and Associates, where he led acquisitions efforts and helped build a development pipeline of 2.4 million square feet. Before that, he served as vice president of development for Lowe Enterprises, and at Madison Marquette.

“Urban Atlantic has proven time and again its ability to both successfully win and execute on complicated P3 and master-planned developments,” Snyder said. “I have a lot of experience in this area as well and look forward to bolstering those capabilities and pursing these opportunities as they present themselves. My primary focus, however, will be to help grow our pipeline of private and one-off residential development opportunities both within the Greater Washington area and within select markets throughout the mid-Atlantic, focusing on both market-rate and affordable.”

During his time at Hoffman, Snyder worked on many notable deals, including the company’s pursuit and acquisition of both the George Mason High School at 121 Mustang Alley in Falls Church and the redevelopment of the West Falls Church Metro station in conjunction with its partners at EYA and Rushmark.

“I also worked on establishing partnerships to entitle and develop two 400,000-plus-square-foot development projects, one in conjunction with D.C. United on Parcel B next to Audi Field and another with the Snell Properties at 4600 N Fairfax Drive in Ballston,” Snyder said.

Looking at the market at the beginning of 2022, Snyder noted that the economic uncertainty presented by the pandemic continues to be a challenge, particularly around the impacts of inflation, cost escalation and interest rates.

“Fortunately, residential continues to be a highly in-demand product type, with both strong investor interest and consumer demand in the right submarkets, and Urban’s capabilities across a diverse spectrum of residential types positions us to be nimble and creative,” he said. “We’re cautiously optimistic about growth opportunities and will spend our time focusing on finding and sourcing the right opportunities at an appropriate cost basis so we can be well positioned as the development cycle continues to evolve.”

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.