TPG RE Finance Trust Appoints Doug Bouquard New CEO and Partner

TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX) announced Friday that its board of directors has appointed Doug Bouquard as CEO and elected him as a director, effective April 25. Bouquard will also become a partner at corporate parent TPG and TPG Real Estate, the firm’s real estate investment platform.

Bouquard replaces Greta Guggenheim, who retired in March 2021. TPG President Matthew Coleman temporarily ran the day-to-day business at the company after Guggenheim left.

“Doug has nearly two decades of experience in real estate credit, and his appointment is a continuation of the firm’s strategy to grow a differentiated real estate investment platform,” said Jon Winkelried, CEO of TPG, in a press release. “Doug shares our commitment to investing with excellence, and we are excited to have him on board.”

Bouquard joins the firm from Goldman Sachs, where he most recently worked as a managing director and head of U.S. commercial real Estate debt in the global markets division. In this role, he had oversight of the firm’s commercial real estate debt origination activities, including securitized lending, balance sheet lending and commercial real estate warehouse financing, as well as commercial real estate securities issuance.

“I have long admired TRTX and am excited to join TPG at such an important time in the firm’s history,” Bouquard said in a statement. “The TRTX team brings a strong combination of experience and innovation to the market, and I look forward to furthering the company’s position as a leading real estate debt franchise.”

Prior to his last role at Goldman Sachs, Bouquard was responsible for the firm’s various mortgage lending and trading businesses. He joined Goldman Sachs in 2004 as an analyst in the mortgage trading department and was named a managing director in 2013.

“On behalf of the board, I am pleased to welcome Doug to TRTX,” Avi Banyasz, chairman of TRTX and co-head of TPG Real Estate, said in a statement. “Doug is a proven leader in our industry with a strong track record and extensive investment experience. He is well suited to lead TRTX through its next chapter as the company works to serve our clients and maximize long-term value for our shareholders.”

The Manhattan-based real estate firm executed $1.9 billion in loan originations in 2021. TRTX also completed several capital market transactions, including a $1.25 billion managed CRE CLO, TRTX 2021-FL4, and the issuance of 6.25 percent Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock.

