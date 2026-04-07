Marketing agency Serino Coyne is one of seven tenants renewing or taking new space at ZG Capital’s 1450 Broadway, Commercial Observer has learned.

In the largest deal, Serino Coyne, which specializes in marketing for live entertainment and Broadway theater, signed a lease for 17,296 square feet on the entire fourth floor of the building between Avenue of the Americas and Seventh Avenue, where asking rent ranges between $60 and $85 per square foot, according to landlord broker JLL.

The digital advertising firm is relocating from the fifth floor of 1285 Avenue of the Americas.

“By delivering high-quality prebuilt spaces and expanding amenity offerings that align with how today’s boutique companies operate, they are creating an environment that resonates in the market and that is clearly translating into strong leasing velocity,” JLL’s Mitchell Konsker, who represented the landlord alongside Greg Wang, Thomas Swartz and Lance Yasinsky, said in a statement.

Peter Kerans and Dan Organ of Cushman & Wakefield negotiated on behalf of Serino Coyne and did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other tenants making moves at the building a half block west of Bryant Park include digital branding and signage firm Branded Cities, which took 6,919 square feet on the sixth floor of the building, and Singapore stock exchange SGX, which leased a 6,000-square-foot prebuilt space on the second floor. Newmark’s Scott Gutnick and Josh Berg represented Branded Cities, while Zach Price and Joe Cybulski of CBRE negotiated on behalf of SGX.

Newmark and CBRE did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Some of the smaller deals at 1450 Broadway included blockchain transfer agent Fairmint and data analytics firm Brillio each taking 4,109-square-foot spaces on the 27th and 30th floors, respectively.

Nicholas Hein and William Janetschek of Nomad Group represented Fairmint, while TJ Hochanadel, Dan Santagata and Hannah Freund of JLL represented Brillio. The Nomad Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Media firm Malone Creative Group signed a 4,000-square-foot lease on the second floor of the building, with Megan Gallagher and Matthew DeRose of Nomad Group representing them. In the final deal, Japanese communication technology company Fujitsu renewed its 3,000-square-foot lease across the entire 42nd floor.

MariaGrace Iantosca and Brandon DeGraff of Cushman & Wakefield negotiated on behalf of Fujitsu.

The lease terms were all between five and 10 years. JLL’s Konsker, Wang, Swartz and Yasinsky represented the landlord in each deal.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.