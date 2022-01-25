Raven Property Advisors Hires Danny Handweiler From Marcus & Millichap

By January 25, 2022 11:14 am
Danny Handweiler. Photo: Raven Property Advisors

Raven Property Advisors has snagged veteran broker Danny Handweiler from Marcus & Millichap. Handweiler’s new role, as a senior managing director, will be to help grow the new tech-focused brokerage’s property sales, Commercial Observer can first report.

Handweiler arrives at Raven after nearly a decade at Marcus & Millichap where he was involved in the sale of roughly 65 buildings throughout New York City with an aggregate dollar value of more than $700 million.

“Danny Handweiler achieved spectacular success as one of New York City’s most accomplished commercial real estate brokers,” Rich Velotta, CEO and founder of Raven, said in a statement. “We take a fresh perspective on brokerage, with a big emphasis on transparency and creative thinking. He’s a perfect fit.”

At Marcus & Millichap, Handweiler focused on the sale of mixed-use and multifamily buildings in Manhattan. His clients included private owners, foreign investors, institutional equity and non-profit organizations. 

Prior to arriving in New York City, Handweiler began his real estate career in Marcus & Millichap’s Newport Beach, Calif., office, specializing in office building and distressed asset sales, including selling bank-owned properties for various lenders. 

Velotta founded the company a year and a half ago after spending nearly four years as managing director of investment sales at Meridian Capital Group. Velotta has sought to use technology as a key component of Raven’s business model and under his leadership it became the first company of its kind to begin accepting commission payments via cryptocurrency. 

“It’s a new-style company that knows how to leverage technology, while operating with a dynamic and forward-thinking mindset,” Handweiler said of his decision to join Raven. “I’m excited to become part of this positive corporate culture and look forward to contributing to Raven’s long-term success.”

