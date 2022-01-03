NY AG Subpoenas Trump, Two Kids in Real Estate Business Investigation

The New York State Attorney General’s office subpoenaed former President Donald Trump and his two oldest children, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr., for their sworn testimony in a civil investigation into the Trump Organization’s business practices — though the Trumps have refused to comply.

Attorney General Letitia James has been investigating the eponymous company since March 2019 in an attempt to uncover whether or not the former real estate mogul submitted false property values to potential lenders. Now James is seeking testimony from Trump’s two children, who both have served as executives in the Trump Organization, the Associated Press reported.

The two younger Trumps filed motions to stop the subpoenas Monday evening, according to the New York Attorney General’s Office. In late December, Donald Trump filed a lawsuit against James to stop her investigation, claiming it was politically motivated.

“As her investigation into financial dealing of the Trump Organization continues, Attorney General James is seeking interviews under oath of Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump,” a spokesperson for the attorney general’s office said in a statement. “Despite numerous attempts to delay our investigation by the Trump Organization, we are confident that our questions will be answered and the truth will be uncovered because no one is above the law.”

James at the time said that Trump would not dictate the course of her investigation. She did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Commercial Observer.

James’ investigation is similar to a separate criminal investigation from former Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, though he did not indict Trump. Earlier this year, Vance indicted the Trump Organization and its CFO, Allen Weisselberg, for allegedly evading taxes to score $1.8 million worth of perks, like an expensive Upper West Side apartment, private school tuition for his relatives and a leased Mercedes-Benz.

A lawyer for Donald Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Celia Young can be reached at cyoung@commercialobserver.com.