Marcus & Millichap has acquired Eisendrath Finance Group, a multifamily advisory platform led by industry veteran Brian Eisendrath, Commercial Observer can first report.

As part of the acquisition — which closed this week — Eisendrath joins Marcus & Millichap’s Institutional Property Advisors (IPA) division as executive managing director, based in the company’s Los Angeles office.

SEE ALSO: DCHFA Funds First Affordable Housing Project of the Year

With an extensive résumé that comprises multifamily debt, equity, and capital markets advisory services, Eisendrath arrives at Marcus & Millichap having closed more than 1,000 multifamily financing transactions valued at over $35 billion in the past seven years, and more than $8 billion in agency loans alone in the past three years.

“IPA was created to provide the highest level of integrated services to major private and institutional investors by bringing together our cutting-edge research, investment sales and capital markets capabilities through a client-centric delivery system,” said Hessam Nadji, president and CEO of Marcus & Millichap. “Brian’s capital markets expertise and exceptional origination track record, especially on the agency debt side, will be instrumental in augmenting IPA’s overall services and growth.”

Eisendrath’s vast experience spans almost two decades and includes development, finance and capital markets services expertise. As such, he brings long-term relationships with buyers, sellers and equity providers to the table.

Additionally, the multifamily maven has deeply rooted relationships with both Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae, plus a long list of financiers including bridge lenders, life insurance companies, banks and joint venture equity investors.

“Client services that truly add value, and being a one-stop source of capital markets solutions have been guiding principles throughout my career,” Eisendrath said. “My goal is to de-commoditize capital markets services, and I am excited to join forces with IPA which will enable me to take our client value proposition to the next level. Our collective ability to provide deal flow and capital through the collaborative culture that IPA has built will differentiate us in the marketplace.”

The acquisition is the latest strategic alliance formed by Marcus & Millichap within the red-hot multifamily sector. In October 2021, the company announced it had teamed up with M&T Realty Capital Corporation, as first reported by Bloomberg, facilitating its clients’ access to both conventional and affordable agency financing.

Former Fannie Mae veteran Paul Lewis joined Marcus & Millichap as national director of agency programs in January 2021. In his role, Lewis supports the M&T alliance as well as the growth of Marcus & Millichap’s agency financing. He will now work closely with Eisendrath in growing the firm’s multifamily capital markets program more broadly.

“The addition of Brian to our IPA division is a key step to build on our strategic partnership with M&T in bringing the most competitive capital markets solutions to the institutional multifamily industry,” said Evan Denner, executive vice president and head of Marcus & Millichap’s capital markets unit. “Brian has built long-term relationships with some of the largest and most prominent multifamily investors. We are well-positioned to combine the market leadership of IPA investment sales advisers in key markets with Brian’s institutional capital markets skills and debt origination capacity. This will expand our service offerings and deepen relationships with major investors, which is a critical area of the firm’s overall growth plan.”