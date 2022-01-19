Law Firm Commits to Georgetown’s Washington Harbour With 95K-SF Renewal

Foley & Lardner has re-upped its 95,000-square-foot lease at 3000 K Street NW in Georgetown’s Washington Harbour, renewing another 15 years at the building it’s called home since 1992.

JLL represented the building owner, Global Holdings Management Group, in the transaction with the law firm. The rent was not disclosed but Commercial Cafe lists rents between $55-$72 per square foot.

“Foley’s renewal is a great reminder of the timeless and vibrant office environment that Georgetown, specifically Washington Harbour, provides the most discerning office users — even amidst one of the most competitive office environments in D.C.’s history,” Evan Behr, executive managing director on JLL’s agency leasing team in D.C., told Commercial Observer. “Foley leases the top floors of the building, which includes an outdoor private terrace space with truly breathtaking views of the Potomac River.”

Global Holdings acquired the six-story building as part of a $415 million deal in 2018, and has made significant improvements and even added a seasonal ice-skating rink. Retailers at the property include Nick’s Riverside Grill, restaurant Sequoia and Farmers Fishers Bakers.

“By creating opportunities where work, downtime and tourism can all convene, we built confidence in the waterfront community and are proud that Foley shared our long-term vision for Washington Harbour,” Craig Panzirer, Global Holdings’ senior vice president and director of leasing, said.

The Harbour’s retail offerings coupled with the connection to the river, parks, trails and outdoor space has long attracted organizations looking for draws for employees.

