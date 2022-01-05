Brookfield Properties Secures 127K-SF Office Renewal With USC

The tech, advertising, media and information industries that drove office leasing in Los Angeles before the pandemic are helping keep the regional activity afloat.

The University of Southern California (USC) renewed its lease for 127,000 square feet of office space at the Marina Towers on Los Angeles’ coast for its Information Sciences Institute. From artificial intelligence to cybersecurity, USC conducts research and development across a wide range of advanced information processing, computer, and communications technologies at Marina Towers.