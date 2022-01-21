Fortis Data Solutions, a government contractor, has inked a 13,994-square-foot lease at 4206 Technology Court in Chantilly, Va., bringing the 30,000-square-foot office and flex building to full occupancy.

Fortified Property Group, which was represented by Edge in the deal, acquired the property in 2020 for $2.5 million.

“The appeal of the space was its location and value,” Scott Rabin, a partner with Edge who brokered the deal for Fortified, told Commercial Observer. “The property is an efficient building with a nice window line, along with rear loading docks and drive-ins.” Rabin did not disclose the length of the lease or the asking rent.

The single-story, brick-and-glass building features 16-foot ceilings and includes a conference room. The property is located near Route 50, Route 28 and Interstate 66, less than five minutes from Dulles Washington International Airport.

The other half of the building is leased by IES Communications.

“Our affiliation with Edge has significantly benefited 4206 Technology Court based on the successful leasing activity, combined with the value-add engineering services provided by the Edge Property Services Group, and it is extremely efficient to work with a full-service commercial real estate firm,” Jared Okun, managing partner at Fortified Property Group, said in a release.

Joining Rabin in representing the landlord was Edge’s senior vice president of advisory services, Todd McManus, while Larry Fitzgerald of Newmark represented the tenant.

Requests for comment from the tenant and Newmark were not immediately returned.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com